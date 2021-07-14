Be prepared for strong afternoon/evening storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be a sunny start to Wednesday – and a stormy end to the day. Prepare for a warm and muggy day with temps well into the 80s.

Starting around and after 2pm this afternoon, we have a risk for strong or possibly even severe thunderstorms entering western counties first and heading to the east. The window will be from 2pm to 1am to see a couple rounds of storms. The main risks will be damaging winds and torrential rainfall, while large hail and spin up tornados can not completely be ruled out.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Scattered thunderstorms continue through tonight, and soaking rain will become the concern at this point where inches of rain may fall and create a flooding threat. Storms will drop intensity around and after midnight. The low will be 66 degrees.

Tomorrow could have a few morning showers around, with clearing skies in the afternoon. It won’t be quite as warm at 77 degrees.