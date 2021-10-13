Beautiful autumn weather on the way for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few showers and storms will move through this evening leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky the rest of the night. Lows could dip into the 40s to the north, with the rest of the area cooling into the 50s.

Thursday: Cloud cover early in the day will give way to a sunny afternoon. It’ll be a bit on the blustery side with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Highs will remain above average with most areas well into the 60s.

Another quick moving system will bring a chance for showers to the area on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. That rain should exit before the high school football games kickoff Friday evening. Beautiful autumn weather settles in this weekend with highs a few degrees on either side of 60 with plenty of sun. Highs will remain in the 60s early next week with dry conditions Monday and Tuesday.