The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies and breezy conditions remain to wrap up this Saturday. Gusts this evening could reach up to 25 mph, but winds are out of the southwest, so we will continue to usher in warmer air for tomorrow.

Sunday’s highs will reach the upper 20s/low 30s with abundant sunshine. Clouds increase late on Sunday before our next VERY messy system is to come through.

This will put us in a Winter Storm Watch from late on Sunday into Monday evening. With this system, we can expect heavy mixed precip, including freezing rain and even thunderstorms south of Oshkosh. Freezing rain could allow for power lines/tree branches to come down, and travel likely be very difficult on Monday. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph. Snow totals will vary depending on how far north the mix moves through. Ice accumulation could reach up to two tenths of an inch.

This will clear our around 2am Tuesday morning.