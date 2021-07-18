Beautiful end to the weekend, warmer this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Sunny skies and light winds will take us through the second half of this weekend. Skies will be a bit hazy with more wildfire smoke moving through the state in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs will be slightly above average in the upper 70s near the water to middle 80s inland.

Tonight: Clear skies will continue tonight with lows generally in the 60s.

It’ll be a little bit warmer and more humid on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Very small chances for rain move in Tuesday and Wednesday, but some areas could remain dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. A better rain chance moves through Thursday before we get a dry day by Friday.