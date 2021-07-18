Beautiful end to the weekend, warmer this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Sunny skies and light winds will take us through the second half of this weekend. Skies will be a bit hazy with more wildfire smoke moving through the state in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs will be slightly above average in the upper 70s near the water to middle 80s inland.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight: Clear skies will continue tonight with lows generally in the 60s.

It’ll be a little bit warmer and more humid on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Very small chances for rain move in Tuesday and Wednesday, but some areas could remain dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. A better rain chance moves through Thursday before we get a dry day by Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing

Aaron Jones Football Camp

A special bond on the boat between a local fishing guide and his daughter

Flash the Bat Dog providing smiles to baseball fans

Green Bay to host Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

More Weather