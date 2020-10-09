Beautiful fall weather continues for now…

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still a bit breezy for this evening as a cloud or two cross by. Mild overnight lows are anticipated around 55 degrees.

Plenty of weekend sun greets us out the door on Saturday. It will be a cooler day as winds shift behind a cold front to the northeast. Highs get to 61 degrees.

Still nice as above normal temps come back Sunday. Mostly sunny and 62 degrees.

The fall colors are nearing peak so get out and take advantage of the great weather. The locks on the Fox River are also free so perhaps a last boat ride of the season will make for a different view of the fall color.

Have a great weekend!

