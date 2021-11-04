Beautiful November weather moves in for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Our quiet weather pattern will hold again tonight as just a few clouds pass through. Lows will not be as chilly with most of the area cooling into the low and middle 30s.

Friday: Temperatures will continue to warm up as we end the weekend with 50s making a return. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

A great weekend of weather is ahead as highs reach for the upper 50s to lower 60s. A spotty shower will be possible early Saturday north of Green Bay with just a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the area. Many areas will find themselves into the 60s on Sunday and again on Monday. We’ll trend a bit cooler for the middle of next week as rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday.