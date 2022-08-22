The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Monday: High pressure across the Upper Midwest today will bring Wisconsin plenty of sunshine! Highs will range from the middle 70s lakeside to lower 80s inland. Winds are expected to be light.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies are expected through the night. Lows will cool into the 50s and some lower 60s. Patchy areas of fog may develop after midnight.

Most of the area will be dry on Tuesday, but to the north, some afternoon showers or a storm will develop. More rain chances will return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with highs a few degrees on either side of 80 degrees. Friday is looking like a nice day with plenty of sun. A few more clouds build in Saturday which will give way to a chance for rain late in the weekend.