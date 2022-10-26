The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds in the forecast tonight. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s for most areas.

Thursday: Other than a few clouds, we’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be seasonal for this time of the year. Winds won’t be terribly strong out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures reach for neat 60 of Friday with plenty of 60s right through the weekend as the forecast remains dry. There’s nothing spooky about this forecast on Halloween! Highs remain above average into the middle of next week in the lower range of the 60s.