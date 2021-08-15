Beautiful stretch of weather most of this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Skies will be sunny to wrap up the weekend with a light southwest wind. Temperatures will range from the 70s lakeside to lower 80s inland.

Tonight: Clear skies will stick around through the overnight. It’ll b comfortable with lows in the middle 50s.

A beautiful stretch of weather will continue through most of this week with temperatures in the low to eventually a few middle 80s. Humidity will gradually increase through the week as well with our next chance for rain arriving Friday into Saturday.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

More Weather