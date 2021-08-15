Beautiful stretch of weather most of this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Skies will be sunny to wrap up the weekend with a light southwest wind. Temperatures will range from the 70s lakeside to lower 80s inland.

Tonight: Clear skies will stick around through the overnight. It’ll b comfortable with lows in the middle 50s.

A beautiful stretch of weather will continue through most of this week with temperatures in the low to eventually a few middle 80s. Humidity will gradually increase through the week as well with our next chance for rain arriving Friday into Saturday.