Beautiful stretch of weather takes us through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable humidity levels are expected through the overnight hours. Lows will cool into the 50s with a light west wind.

Friday: It’ll be a beautiful end to the work week! Skies will be sunny throughout the day with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Some of the nicest weather this summer will be seen this weekend as skies will feature abundant sunshine, low humidity levels, and highs a few degrees on either side of 80. This much needed dry stretch continues through the first half of next week with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port looks to get back to winning ways

Green Bay Preble Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT (8-10)

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

More Weather