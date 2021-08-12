Beautiful stretch of weather takes us through the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable humidity levels are expected through the overnight hours. Lows will cool into the 50s with a light west wind.

Friday: It’ll be a beautiful end to the work week! Skies will be sunny throughout the day with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Some of the nicest weather this summer will be seen this weekend as skies will feature abundant sunshine, low humidity levels, and highs a few degrees on either side of 80. This much needed dry stretch continues through the first half of next week with temperatures in the lower 80s.