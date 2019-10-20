Beautiful Sunday, rain and wind to begin the week

Rain showers early Saturday evening will come to an end with clearing skies expected through the night. Light winds and clearing skies will lead to areas of fog to develop. Some of that fog could be dense especially early Sunday morning. Lows will cool into the upper 30s to the north and low 40s across the rest of the area.

After a foggy start Sunday morning we’ll see plenty of sun through the afternoon. It will be a great day for football at Lambeau Field as highs warm into the lower 60s with light winds.

Packers game day forecast

Clouds will increase Sunday night ahead of our next storm system. That storm will bring rain and gusty winds to the area Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will range from the low 60s Monday to mid and upper 40s Tuesday. Rain will come to an end throughout the day Tuesday with drier weather in the forecast the rest of the work week.