The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather is looking great for Thanksgiving this year! Some fair weather clouds will go by from time to time, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Winds will be a bit brisk at time out of the north, and that will hold our highs into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Cooler up north in the lower to middle 30s.

Mostly clear and no weather concerns tonight. Just a few clouds up north and chilly air rolls in from Canada. Our nighttime low is 18 degrees!

Our Friday morning may have wind chills in the single digits and teens! Otherwise, plenty of Black Friday sunshine and a seasonably cool high of 34 degrees.

Clouds will thicken up again Saturday with a high of 36 degrees. There is a chance a system could bring a light snow chance Saturday night.

That light snow chance continues into Sunday, especially for the morning. This may lead to a light accumulation of snow. The high is 35 degrees.