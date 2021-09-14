Beautiful weather on Wednesday, then a late week rain chance

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds lingering this evening will give way to a clearing sky. Winds will be lighter out of the west as lows cool into the comfortable 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: A spectacular day of weather is in the forecast as we’ll see sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low to middle 70s.

Winds pick up again out of the south on Thursday under a sunny sky. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms develop on Friday. The weekend looks like it’ll start out with temperatures in the 70s with a partly sunny sky before we get a big boost in temperatures on Sunday as highs could push into the middle 80s with lots of sunshine. There will be plenty of humidity Sunday through next Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

More Weather