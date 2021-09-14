Beautiful weather on Wednesday, then a late week rain chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds lingering this evening will give way to a clearing sky. Winds will be lighter out of the west as lows cool into the comfortable 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: A spectacular day of weather is in the forecast as we’ll see sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low to middle 70s.

Winds pick up again out of the south on Thursday under a sunny sky. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms develop on Friday. The weekend looks like it’ll start out with temperatures in the 70s with a partly sunny sky before we get a big boost in temperatures on Sunday as highs could push into the middle 80s with lots of sunshine. There will be plenty of humidity Sunday through next Tuesday with highs in the 80s.