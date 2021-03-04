Beautiful weather this weekend, then rain for next week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure will keep our weather quiet and our skies mostly clear tonight as lows cool into the teens to lower 20s. Winds will be light out of the west.

After a cooler, but seasonal day on Thursday, we’ll see temperatures bounce back above average into the 40s for many areas on Friday with a few locations to the north in the 30s.

Beautiful weather will take us right through the weekend as skies look to be mostly to partly sunny. Highs will range from near 40 on Saturday to middle 40s Sunday. Look for a bigger boost in those highs by Monday as highs push into the middle 50s! Clouds will start to build back in Tuesday with a gusty south wind as our next storm system approaches the state.

The chance for rain will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday with windy, but mild conditions expected. Rain showers are forecast to taper by Thursday morning with highs back into the 40s.

