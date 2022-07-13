The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Tonight: High pressure to our north will keep our weather quiet tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the northeast as lows cool into the 50s with comfortable humidity.
Thursday: Look for another mostly sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. We’ll have plenty of sun with highs back in the 70s with a light wind.
As warmer and slightly more humid air arrives Friday there is a chance for some rain mainly west of Lake Winnebago. Otherwise, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 80. Saturday brings a chance for showers and storms before we see drier conditions by Sunday. A stretch of warm and humid weather builds in for next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across the area Monday through Wednesday.
Click below to download the Storm Team 5 weather app