The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure to our north will keep our weather quiet tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the northeast as lows cool into the 50s with comfortable humidity.

Thursday: Look for another mostly sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. We’ll have plenty of sun with highs back in the 70s with a light wind.

As warmer and slightly more humid air arrives Friday there is a chance for some rain mainly west of Lake Winnebago. Otherwise, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 80. Saturday brings a chance for showers and storms before we see drier conditions by Sunday. A stretch of warm and humid weather builds in for next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across the area Monday through Wednesday.