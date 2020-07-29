Beautiful weather to wrap up the week

Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An isolated shower or two will be possible mainly north of Green Bay this evening. Otherwise, the overnight will feature a few passing clouds with quiet conditions. Areas of patchy fog could develop well after midnight. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Much like Wednesday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Thursday. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Highs could be slightly cooler near the lake as a lake breeze kicks in.

Nice weather will be with us to wrap up the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with temperatures again in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We should see highs get a touch warmer on Saturday back into the lower and middle 80s under a partly sunny sky. By Sunday, a dry start to the day will give way to scattered showers and storms as a cold front swings through the state. Highs on Sunday should be in the middle 70s.

That cold front will bring with it some cooler air to Northeast Wisconsin early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only be in the lower 70s with dry conditions. Highs should get back into the mid 70s for the middle of next week.

