The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure sits over us for the next few days, so expect a dry weekend ahead!

Winds will turn out of the southwest tonight and into tomorrow which will allow for a much warmer day tomorrow! Highs all weekend will sit into the low 40s all weekend long.

Tomorrow will be a bit windy, with gusts in some localized areas reaching over 35 mph.

Abundant sunshine is on tap for tomorrow, but more cloud cover moves in for Sunday.

PS – 38 days until the official start of spring!