The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
It’s a gorgeous start to your weekend: sunny and upper 70s for this Friday evening.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be another beautiful day, with warm mid-80 degree temperatures, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.
Sunday will still be nice, but a bit warmer and more humid.
Thunderstorm chances return for the start of your August! Monday will be breezy and upper 80s, before a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday.
Thunderstorm chances are on tap for Wednesday, as well at the heat!!! 93 degrees and tropical-level dew points for your hump day.
Warm temperatures continue for next Thursday and Friday, with spotty shower chances to finish the week next week