The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a gorgeous start to your weekend: sunny and upper 70s for this Friday evening.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be another beautiful day, with warm mid-80 degree temperatures, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will still be nice, but a bit warmer and more humid.

Thunderstorm chances return for the start of your August! Monday will be breezy and upper 80s, before a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday.

Thunderstorm chances are on tap for Wednesday, as well at the heat!!! 93 degrees and tropical-level dew points for your hump day.

Warm temperatures continue for next Thursday and Friday, with spotty shower chances to finish the week next week