The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly and a bit cloudy out the door early Tuesday morning, but better news as the day wears on. Clouds will clear out for sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures closer to where we should be in mid-April. Highs enter the bottom half of the 50s.

Mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

Tomorrow will have clouds rapidly increasing in the morning, eventually leading to rain. Rain, possibly an afternoon thundershower will enter during the late morning and afternoon. Cooler temperatures north of Green Bay may bring a mix of sleet and wet snow at first. Highs should be warm enough to keep us away from significant snow accumulation in the lower 40s.