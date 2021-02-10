Below average temperatures continue, snow moves in late Thursday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for areas west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley until 10:00 AM Thursday. Wind chills of 15-25 degrees below zero are possible.

Skies will clear out this evening and tonight leading to more cold temperatures. Lows will drop into the teens below zero for most locations away from Lake Michigan. Winds will be light out of the northwest, but any amount of breeze will drop wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero.

Sunshine early Thursday will be replaced with cloud cover throughout the day. Highs will remain cold once again with temperatures approaching the double digits. A round of light snow showers will move in late in the day and continue through Thursday night. Snowfall totals will be very light with generally and inch or less of accumulation anticipated. A few locations near the lakeshore could exceed an inch.





The light snow will taper to flurries on Friday undr a mostly cloudy sky. Overall the weekend will be quiet, but Saturday could again bring flurries to the region with highs in the upper single digits. Another round of very cold air settles in on Sunday with highs only in the lower single digits with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures stay in the teens early next week. We’ll have dry weather on Monday, then we’ll be watching the potential for more light snow showers for Tuesday.