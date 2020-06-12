Below average temperatures this weekend, warmth returns next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Frost advisory in effect for areas north including Langlade and Marinette counties from Midnight until 6 AM Saturday.

Friday night mostly clear skies will dominate the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for areas north, 40s for the lakeshore and fox cities.

Saturday skies clear up with highs in the mid 60s, cooler temperatures at the lakeshore. Overnight lows once again drop into the 40s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Sunday mostly sunny skies continue with highs nearing 70. Monday temperatures start to warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday the area remains dry with temperatures in the mid 80s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"
More Weather