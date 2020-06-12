Below average temperatures this weekend, warmth returns next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Frost advisory in effect for areas north including Langlade and Marinette counties from Midnight until 6 AM Saturday.

Friday night mostly clear skies will dominate the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for areas north, 40s for the lakeshore and fox cities.

Saturday skies clear up with highs in the mid 60s, cooler temperatures at the lakeshore. Overnight lows once again drop into the 40s.

Sunday mostly sunny skies continue with highs nearing 70. Monday temperatures start to warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday the area remains dry with temperatures in the mid 80s.

