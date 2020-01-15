Below zero chills Thursday, snow moves in Friday

A few flurries will come to an end this evening as skies begin to clear tonight. Colder air will move in on a gusty west wind. Lows will cool down to the single digits and lower teens by early Thursday. Wind chill values could be in the -10 to -20 degree range as you head out for work and school.

High pressure building in from Canada Thursday will bring a mostly sunny sky to most of the area throughout the day. Lake effect clouds could reach the far northern portions of the state. It will be a chilly day with highs only in the teens with wind chill values remaining below zero for much of the day.

We continue to monitor a storm system which which looks to impact the area beginning late Friday and lasting through much of Saturday. There is still some spread in the forecast track of the area of low pressure, so uncertainty still exists on the location of heavy snow as well as the potential for a wintry mix or rain for portions of the area.

The currently track of the system would be favorable for the heaviest of snow to fall northwest of Green Bay with lighter totals across the valley and lakeshore.

Snow showers will continue through much of Saturday with very strong winds developing during the afternoon. This could lead to blowing and drifting snow for the second half of Saturday.

Behind that system high pressure will bring tranquil weather to the area Sunday through next Wednesday. It will also bring with it much cooler air with highs only in the teens.