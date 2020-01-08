Below zero wind chills early Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Pack those hats and gloves today! You’ll see plenty of sun, but it’s darn cold for the first time since then end of December.

Wind chills begin in the single and double digits BELOW ZERO, improving through the day as winds relax and the sun brings highs into the teens.



Track the temps (left) and the wind chill (right) through Wednesday.

Tonight will bring in more clouds after sunset, and temperatures will rise through the 20s overnight so it won’t be as cold by Thursday morning.

Warm temps return Thursday as a system works back into Wisconsin. Highs return to the 40s! The chance for light rain/snow/ice will begin in the late morning – transitioning to scattered light rain by the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for a little snow will be up north with accumulation around a dusting to an inch.

MORE TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK: New data suggests the possibility for accumulating snow this weekend. Computer models are showing another system trending northward into our area over the last few days. If this chance holds, snow will be possible FRIDAY NIGHT and SATURDAY NIGHT with a break in between during the day Saturday.