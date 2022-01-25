Below zero wind chills hold until Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Frigid air for the next two days! Morning sun and afternoon clouds will be the forecast Tuesday with a high in the single digits. Plan on wind chills to remain below zero ALL DAY LONG.

The coldest air of this work week will be moving in tonight. Mostly clear and a low of -12 degrees. It’s possible wind chills could dip as low as -25 to -40 overnight! Expect more wind chill advisories to be issued.

Cold, cold, cold on Wednesday! The day starts below zero with a high finally getting to 12 degrees around 11pm at night. More sub-zero wind chills with morning sun and late day clouds.