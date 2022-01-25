Below zero wind chills hold until Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Frigid air for the next two days! Morning sun and afternoon clouds will be the forecast Tuesday with a high in the single digits. Plan on wind chills to remain below zero ALL DAY LONG.

The coldest air of this work week will be moving in tonight. Mostly clear and a low of -12 degrees. It’s possible wind chills could dip as low as -25 to -40 overnight! Expect more wind chill advisories to be issued.

Cold, cold, cold on Wednesday! The day starts below zero with a high finally getting to 12 degrees around 11pm at night. More sub-zero wind chills with morning sun and late day clouds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

More Weather