2020 national weather events to remember

(WFRV) – 2020 was a year for the record books. From a ‘firenado’ to a strong derecho that crossed the Midwest, here are some of the events that most will remember.
5 of the 6 largest wildfires in California history burned between August and September. Smoke on satellite could be seen in the upper levels of atmosphere across most of the country. Over 4 million acres burned in the state of California with more acres burned along the Pacific coast.
In August, a strong derecho roared across the Midwest. A derecho has a wind damage at least 240 miles long. It also has strong wind gusts over 58 mph. The system tracked from South Dakota all the way to Western Ohio. Parts of Iowa experienced wind gusts over 100 mph devastating crops. NOAA estimated the damage to be around 7.5 billion dollars.
Two significant weather measurements stood above the rest in 2020. California’s Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees in August. Once verified, this will be the hottest temperature the earth has recorded since 1931 in Tunisia.
Another measurement that will need to be verified is the pressure record in Mongolia. On December 28th, one station recorded a 1094.3 mb reading. This would break the previous record by about 10 mb.
The Atlantic hurricane season shattered numbers last year. Hurricane Laura highlighted the season in August, slamming the Louisiana coast killing 42 and causing 14 billion dollars in damage. 12 storms hit the US coastline which is a record. In total, 30 named storms broke the 2005 record of 27 storms.
In Mid-December, a record breaking Nor’easter hit the east coast. Plenty of areas in the Mid-Atlantic and New England saw over a foot of snow. Near Binghamton, New York, spots recorded over 40″ of snowfall from the system.
