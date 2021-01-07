2020 national weather events to remember

(WFRV) – 2020 was a year for the record books. From a ‘firenado’ to a strong derecho that crossed the Midwest, here are some of the events that most will remember.

5 of the 6 largest wildfires in California history burned between August and September. Smoke on satellite could be seen in the upper levels of atmosphere across most of the country. Over 4 million acres burned in the state of California with more acres burned along the Pacific coast.

@NWSReno Looks like there was a touchdown associated with that tornado warning from the #LoyaltonFire pic.twitter.com/uJkWltURqn — Geoffrey Burtner (@DVRockJockey) August 16, 2020 ‘Firenado’ near Reno, Nevada on August 15, 2020

In August, a strong derecho roared across the Midwest. A derecho has a wind damage at least 240 miles long. It also has strong wind gusts over 58 mph. The system tracked from South Dakota all the way to Western Ohio. Parts of Iowa experienced wind gusts over 100 mph devastating crops. NOAA estimated the damage to be around 7.5 billion dollars.

Rod Pierce walks through a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state’s midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month is seen on the Rod Pierce farm near Woodward, Iowa. Crop loss estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa in August have increased by more than 50%, a new report shows. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday, Oct. 10 that the number of crop acres that Iowa farmers are unable to harvest has grown to 850,000 from estimates last month that 550,000 acres were lost because of the storm, known as a derecho. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Rod Pierce looks at grain drying bins on his farm that were damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state’s midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Two significant weather measurements stood above the rest in 2020. California’s Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees in August. Once verified, this will be the hottest temperature the earth has recorded since 1931 in Tunisia.

Another measurement that will need to be verified is the pressure record in Mongolia. On December 28th, one station recorded a 1094.3 mb reading. This would break the previous record by about 10 mb.



A view from Dante’s Peak shows the “Badwaters Basin” salted area of the Death Valley Desert in California in 2019. Death Valley is the hottest, driest and lowest of all the national parks in the United States. The second-lowest point in the Western Hemisphere is in Badwater Basin, which is 282 feet below sea level. (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Atlantic hurricane season shattered numbers last year. Hurricane Laura highlighted the season in August, slamming the Louisiana coast killing 42 and causing 14 billion dollars in damage. 12 storms hit the US coastline which is a record. In total, 30 named storms broke the 2005 record of 27 storms.



Blown down trees and debris surround damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Snowfall from Nor’easter in Mid-December

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

In Mid-December, a record breaking Nor’easter hit the east coast. Plenty of areas in the Mid-Atlantic and New England saw over a foot of snow. Near Binghamton, New York, spots recorded over 40″ of snowfall from the system.

2020 was a memorable year for natural disasters, hopefully 2021 takes it a little bit easier on us.