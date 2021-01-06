2020: where we stand in the weather record books

(WFRV) – 2020 has been a year we will never forget. This year we have seen anything from tornadoes near Lake Winnebago to record warm stretches.

Green Bay has 135 years of day to day recorded weather information from the National Weather Service. So, where does 2020 stack up?

2020 checks in as the 9th warmest year on record in Green Bay. Average temperatures consider both the low and high temperature. This marks the 6th straight year of above normal warmthcompared to the 30 year average (1981-2010).

Highs temperatures were above 30 degrees for 287 straight days, which is the longest stretch ever ending December 12. The 12th longest heat wave on record occurred at the beginning of July.

That time fame in July featured 5 days in a row of high temperatures over 90 degrees. A heat wave is considered 3 days in a row of at least 90 degree temperatures.

Throughout the year, 7 days had a high temperature over 90. Normally, Green Bay reaches 90 only 3 times a year.

The hottest temperature of the year, however, was recorded on June 2nd at 93 degrees. Our coldest temperature reading of the year was the low temperature on Valentine’s Day last year. Late May had the wettest day where near 3 inches of rainfall was clocked in a 24 hours period.

Water vapor imagery of Tropical Depression Cristobal

June 20, 2020: Lake Winnebago EF0, courtesy of Lexi Gordon





Severe thunderstorm warnings issued by NWS Green Bay

Precipitation for the year totaled to just over 34” which is about 4.5” above average. Nothing compared to the year before in 2019, which was the all-time wettest year on record with 48.63”.

In June 2020, tropical depression Cristobal brought some areas of Wisconsin over 5” of rainfall to go along with the lowest pressure reading of all-time in Green Bay for the month of June at 986 mb or 29.12” of Mercury.

Who could have forgotten the 3 tornadoes recorded on Lake Winnebago and Lake Butte des Morts on June 20, 2020. This was our only tornado event of the year in Northeast Wisconsin and it added up to 3 of the states total of 20 tornadoes. That Wisconsin state total of 20 tornadoes for 2020 finishes 3 below a normal year.

In total over 80 severe weather events were issued by the National Weather Service in Green Bay for 2020.