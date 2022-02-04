Ice forms on a window during the sunrise on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in Milwaukee. Snow and cold records fell from the Plains to the Great Lakes and beyond as an arctic airmass that started in Siberia spilled over a big chunk of the eastern half of the U.S., including the normally mild South.(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

(WFRV) – Winters are often described as brutal in Wisconsin. Some years are worse than others. To start the month of February in 1996, the most brutally cold temperature was ever recorded in the state of Wisconsin.

The Village of Couderay lies in Sawyer County in Wisconsin. Clear skies on the night of February 3, 1996, allowed temperatures to drop across much of the Midwest. On February 4, 1996, Couderay recorded a temperature of -55. This is the lowest temperature recorded in Wisconsin state history.

Overall, the arctic blast from the end of January into the start of February set nearly 400 record lows in that stretch, according to the National Weather Service.

During this period, Green Bay had high temperatures below zero for 5 consecutive days starting Jan 31, 1996. The lowest temperature recorded during this arctic blast in Green Bay was -28 on Feb 3.

From the National Weather Service

Although this was a historic cold stretch, Green Bay actually recorded its coldest temperature ever at -36 on Jan 21, 1888.