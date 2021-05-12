A look at the average last spring freeze in Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Many areas in Northeast Wisconsin this past week experienced what will likely be our last freeze of the spring with warmer temperatures in the forecast. Green Bay reached a low temperature of 32 degrees on the morning of May 12.

The new 30-year climate data that was released last week, continues to show a warming trend when it comes to the last spring freeze in Green Bay. A freeze is when the air temperature drops to 32 degrees or below.

Here are the last 5 sets of the 30-year climate information showing the average last spring freeze in Green Bay. May 3 is our new average last spring freeze date from the 1991-2020 data. Notice how the date has become sooner and sooner from the 1951-1980 average last freeze of May 12.

Although we are past our average last freeze date in the Fox Cities, further north has a later average last freeze.

Frost, courtesy: Brad Birkolz

In the last 5 years, Green Bay has had a variety of last freezes. 2018 and 2019 had their last spring freeze earlier than average in April. 2020 had a spring freeze that came late on May 13.

A broader look at the 1991-2020 data shows that our average first freeze in the fall has been pushed back from Oct 4, to Oct 6. The average consecutive frost freeze days is 155 days. The latest spring freeze on record was in 1958 on June 6.

Over the next 8-14 day outlook, a warming trend will make it unlikely for Northeast Wisconsin to endure another freeze. Be sure to check back in with our 7-day forecasts over the next month in case anything changes.