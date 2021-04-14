A look back at the April 2018 blizzard

(WFRV) – Although spots in Wisconsin have seen some flakes today, it is nothing compared to what we saw 3 years ago. This week marks the 3 year anniversary of one of Wisconsin’s most historic snowstorms.

Many areas in Northeast Wisconsin shattered records by picking up 15 to 35 inches of total snowfall from April 13 -16 2018. The slow-moving low pressure system brought blizzard conditions to much of our viewing area. The storm had a wide range of impacts from roof collapses to school closures.

Snowfall totals

Bellevue April 14, 2018

WFRV Parking Lot April 15, 2018

Blizzard April 2018

April 15, 2018



Green Bay recorded a total of 24.2 inches of snowfall from the system. This total alone broke the previous April snowstorm record by over 13 inches. Additionally, it became the second largest snowstorm behind the 29 inches on March 1-2, 1888.

Start of the storm: The first round of this system early April 13 started as a wintry mix with even some thunder in parts of Wisconsin. By that Friday evening, the precipitation changed completely over to snow which began the unbelievable accumulations from this winter storm.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Middle to end of the storm: Heavy snow from Friday night into Saturday morning accumulated upwards of 18 inches near Wausau to Shawano to northern Door county. Snowfall from this part of the system would have broken most records, however, more snow was to come.

The occluded low pressure system then barely moved bringing the next round of heavy snow on Sunday, April 15. This is where blizzard conditions were felt across much of the area. In total, another round of widespread 8 to 15 inches fell before the low pressure system began to move eastward. By the morning of April 16, snow had wrapped up for the region.