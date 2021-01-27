Air Fryers, how do they work? Why are they different?: Science Course with Ryan Morse

(WFRV) – Air fryers. They have been one of the biggest crazes of the last few months. How do they work? And how are they different from ovens and deep fryers?

Air Fryers use a process called convection. That is the same process found in convections ovens.

Secura air fryer



Do it yourself convection experiment

Materials: use a small clear shoe box, food coloring and a glass of hot water.

Steps:

Fill the clear box should with room temperature water Squirt a few drops of food coloring in the clear box right above where the hot water glass is placed Squirt a different color of food coloring on the sides of the box Place the glass of hot water directly underneath the middle.

Eventually, the yellow food coloring rises to the top due to the warmth and green color circulates to where the yellow food coloring was. After the yellow food coloring rise it eventually sinks with that warmer green food coloring replacing it, creating circular movement.



French fries cook in a deep fryer in the kitchen at Bolt Burgers in Washington, DC, February 25, 2014. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 07: Chips are seen cooking in a deep fat fryer at a cafe on June 7, 2006 in Glasgow, Scotland. New figures are suggesting that a large proportion of the population is clinically obese. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Air fryers are smaller than convection ovens, therefore these convection currents circulate faster, heating up food quicker than a convection oven and making the food crispier at times.

Deep Fryers use a completely different cooking method, known as a dry heat cooking. Fryers submerge food in hot liquid involving oil and fat, unlike Air fryers which do not need this oil with the circulating air. By cutting out the oil, air frying is healthier than deep frying.

According to allied market research, the air fryer market is expected to reach over 1.4 billion dollars by 2026.