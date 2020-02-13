Arctic front brings snow and cold to NE Wisconsin

A strong cold front moved across the state late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours bringing with it a burst of heavy snow and very gusty north winds behind the front.

Snowfall totals were generally in the 1-3″ across most of northeast Wisconsin with some lighter totals the further north that you traveled. The snow combined with the falling temperatures and gusty winds led to slick road conditions and a few reported accidents.

Behind the cold front winds sharply turned to the north which gusted over 30 mph in many locations. This brought a rare taste of arctic air back into Wisconsin which we will experience on Thursday and Friday as highs only reach the upper single digits and low teens.

Wind chills early Thursday morning dropped into the teens and 20s below zero which prompted Wind Chill Advisories across north-central Wisconsin Thursday morning. Here are a few of the coldest wind chills in the area early Thursday.

Another cold night is forecast Thursday into early Friday. This will likely lead to wind chill values in the -10 to -20 degree range again Friday morning. Stay tuned for any advisories which could be issued.

This round of cold weather will not last long as highs rebound back above average into the lower 30s by Saturday.