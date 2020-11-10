As winter approaches, here are Green Bay’s norms and extremes of the season

(WFRV) – Despite record-breaking warmth to start November and rain on Tuesday, it is Winter Weather Awareness Week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 2020 winter outlook is calling for above-average precipitation which will likely mean above-normal snowfall for Northeast Wisconsin.





Seasonal snowfall, Courtesy: NWS

Just a few weeks ago on October 25, Green Bay recorded over an inch of snow. The 30-year average of winter snowfall in Green Bay is 51.4”. Last year in the 2019-2020 season, 43.5” was recorded.

The largest amount of snow on record in a winter season was 77.1” set back in the 2007-2008 season. In contrast the smallest amount in a winter season was 9.0” set back in the 1943-1944 season.

Weather Map 1888, Courtesy: NWS

Snow accumulation, Courtesy: Green Bay Entertainer



The most snowfall in a single day for Green Bay is 24.0” back on March 1, 1888. In a two-day stretch, Green Bay recorded 29.0″ of snow making it the largest snowstorm on record.

In the last 30 years, here in Northeast Wisconsin, we have seen seven blizzards, including April 2018 when Green Bay recorded over 20″ of snow. The April 14 and 15 blizzard became the second-largest snowstorm on record.

April 14-15 2018 Blizzard

April 14-15 2018 Blizzard

April 14-15 2018 Blizzard

April 14-15 2018 Blizzard

April 14-15 2018 Blizzard

The National Weather Service standard for a blizzard is frequent gusts over 35 mph with snow and visibility less than a quarter-mile for three hours.

When winter weather strikes, stick with Storm Team 5 on-air, online, and on our app:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Latest Posts