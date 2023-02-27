NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Residents in the Upper Peninsula who took a peak at the sky Sunday evening may have caught a glimpse of an aurora.

The National Weather Service in Marquette provided a picture of a ‘great’ aurora that was on display. Around 10:35 p.m. local time, a photo was taken at the National Weather Service in Negaunee.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said an aurora was possible. A geomagnetic storm was underway, and the clear skies provided optimal viewing conditions.

A picture was taken around 9:50 p.m. local time and it pales in comparison to the one taken about 40 minutes later.

National Geographic defines an aurora as a natural light display that shimmers in the sky. Blue, red, yellow, green and orange lights shift and change shape.

This can only be seen at night and usually appear in lower polar regions.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.