Check out these videos of hail in Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday

(WFRV) – Heavy rain and hail made the weather headlines on Tuesday, April 27. A warm front stalled to our south which kept Northeast Wisconsin cooler. Meanwhile, parts of Illinois and Iowa got into the 80s south of the warm front.

An early round of thunderstorms crossed the northwoods from late morning into the early afternoon hours. This is where hail reports were near 1″ in some cases. Check out these videos showing this hail in the northwoods:

Dime to quarter sized hail between Athelstane and Middle Inlet, Courtesy: Northwoods Storm Chasing

Hail in Wausaukee, Courtesy: Deborah Riley

Small hail up in Crivitz today, Courtesy of Joe Starzer

The Fox Cities and lakeshore remained mostly cloudy throughout the entire day on Tuesday. However, in the overnight hours, a line of showers and thunderstorms crossed the region after midnight until 3 a.m.

Lightning lit up Appleton to go along with pea-sized hail being reported with these thunderstorms. After 3 a.m., the showers and storms exited our region and moved eastward over Lake Michigan.

Radar loop April 27 to morning of April 28

Storm Reports from April 27 to morning of April 28

Rainfall totals from system

Hail up north, courtesy: Northwoods Storm Chasing

Hail in Wausaukee, courtesy: Deborah Riley

Overall, about 20 reports came in for hail in Northeast Wisconsin from Tuesday into Tuesday night. The northwoods saw the most amount of rain from this system, Mountain reported over 3″ of rainfall.

Have any hail photos or videos from Tuesday, April 27? Send us your photos here: