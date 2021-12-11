December 10/11 snow totals

(WFRV) – The snow has exited Northeast Wisconsin, which means snowfall reports will continue to trickle into our studios. Overall, a difficult forecast involving a rain/snow line that kept the higher totals NW of Green Bay.

Last night most spots began as snow away from Lake Michigan before the rain/snow line crossed Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh which limited snow totals and left slush overnight. Heavier snow bands move in to start Saturday morning which is where most of the snow was picked up for the Valley. However, areas that stayed mainly snow saw higher totals.

Shawano and Iola both saw at least 10″ of snow. Meanwhile, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh finished in the 2 to 4″ range. Sharp cutoff heading to Calumet county and eventually along the lakeshore which barely picked up much. Keep sending us your snowfall reports!

