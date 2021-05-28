Detailed Memorial Day weekend travel forecast

(WFRV) – The unofficial start to the summer is this Memorial Day weekend. It has been a roller coaster last few days in Northeast Wisconsin with temperatures in the mid 80s to start the week to highs in the 40s on Thursday.

Temperatures will be a little warmer this weekend, but first we will have to get through the forecast overnight.

Tonight: It will be a cold one. We have Frost Advisories in effect for areas away from the lakeshore. Freeze Warning in place for central and far northern portions of the state. Low temperatures will be near 40 along the lakeshore, mid 30s in the valley, and low 30s west of the Fox Cities and for the northwoods.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday with a high pressure system in place. The day will start off cold in the 40s, but by the afternoon most will climb into the mid 60s away from the lake. Overall, it is going one awesome way to kick off the holiday weekend, so get out and enjoy it!

Sunday: Some sunshine will continue for the start of the day. However, more clouds will build in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be a little warmer than Saturday with most in the upper 60s away from the lakeshore.

Memorial Day / Monday: Some sun is expected to start the day for your holiday plans. Highs will likely climb into the low to mid 70s, away from the lakeshore.

In the afternoon and evening there is a possibility of a few showers and storms working into our viewing area ahead of a weak front. The first areas that could see rain would be up north and west of the Fox Cities.

The weekend, as a whole, will be a good forecast, and a great way to end May. A lot to determine with the chance of rain on Monday, but stay tuned to the forecast with Storm Team 5 on air and online.