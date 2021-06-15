Drought monitor update: how dry is it for Northeast Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Have you noticed the brown lawns appearing across Northeast Wisconsin? You aren’t alone because we have been running a rainfall deficit in our viewing area.

The current drought monitor in the Midwest is pictured below. More of an extreme drought by North Dakota, but for us, 81 percent are abnormally dry in Wisconsin.





Courtesy: National Weather Service

34.3 percent of the state are in a moderate drought running into southern portions of our viewing area which includes Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac counties.

Rainfall through the first 13 days in June has actually been running above average in Central portions of Wisconsin, including Rhinelander. In Northeast Wisconsin, a good portion of us have precipitation at least 1″ below normal in that same time frame.

More specifically, in Green Bay precipitation is down 1.74″ from June 1 to June 14. On the year, Green Bay is over 5.50″ below our normal total of 12.88″.

And it is not just Green Bay that has seen this rain deficit. Manitowoc is down over 5″ on the year. Appleton and Marinette both are below normal by at least 3.5 inches”

The Climate Prediction Center has Wisconsin under above average precipitation in the third week of June. Hopefully, this can bring much needed rainfall and relief to the region.