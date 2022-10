GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is known for their beauty during fall because of the changing colors. “Peak” colors of the changing leaves are when the leaves give off a redder huge. However, different parts of Wisconsin see these “peak” leaves at different parts within fall.

Northern WI will see peak colors in the 2nd & 3rd weeks of October.

Central WI will see peak colors in the 3rd & 4th weeks of October.

Southern WI will see peak colors in the 4th week of October & 1st week of November.