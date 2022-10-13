GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Each day we go further into the fall season, we lose daylength.

From October 12, 2022, we are losing about 3 minutes of daylength per day. By October 31, 2022, sunset time will be at 5:42 pm, which will mean we will have lost around 50 minutes of daylight from the first day of the month of October.

Heading into the month of October, Daylight Savings time will begin on Sunday, 11/06/2022. On this day, sunrise will be at 6:36 am, and sunset will be at 4:34 pm, giving way to less than 10 hours of daylight. Comparing this to October 12, we will have lost a full hour of daylength time.

The Winter Solstice is on December 21, 2022, and each day following, we will gain back a few minutes of sunlight until next June.