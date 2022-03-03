(WFRV) – This week is Flood Safety Awareness Week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), flooding is the 2nd leading cause for weather-related deaths in the United States behind heat. Northeast Wisconsin is coming up on the spring or river flooding time of year where our snow melts along with ice jams. Despite this type of flooding not being as sudden or as dangerous, how is this type of flooding different than flash flooding?

NWS Green Bay meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg says, “Right now we are more in that snowmelt ice jam flooding type season. So mainly rivers will be impacted. We have the Wolf River near Shiocton and New London….all the snowmelt from the surrounding areas going into that river. That is where we likely see the flood impacts early on here. Then as we head into the months of May, June, July…that summer convective season…that’s where we start to see flash flooding.”

This weekend, remember to clear your drains of ice and have your sump pumps ready. We will likely have one of our first spring rains that will contribute to the snowmelt especially up north (more snow depth) along with warmer temperatures. Usually a northeast wind brings Green Bay flooding at the mouth of the Fox River in the spring with the snowmelt and ice melt contributing.

Although, river flooding will be picking up over the next month or so flash flooding situations tend to come with thunderstorms. Flash flood warnings are rare in our area but these are the type of events you could plan for. Northeast Wisconsin has averaged about 4 flood warnings per year since 1987, with 10 coming last year. These types of warnings are often on short notice compared to river flooding in the spring.

Kotenberg emphasizes, “River flooding from the snowmelt and the ice jams with the spring thaw…we can typically see that coming a little bit more in advance…flash flooding is typically more of quick-hitting thing where we might not have much more than a 3 to 4 to 5 hour notice.”

Flash flooding can be serious. This is something to keep in mind for the summer, but not so much with the spring flooding. Before a flood, you take a few steps to prepare. Make an emergency kit, and know your area including where the high ground is along with any nearby floodplains. Prepare your home itself by potentially buying flooding insurance and have an idea of where to get sandbags from. Most importantly have a communications plan.

During a flood, get to higher ground. Avoid floodwaters because 6 inches is enough to knock you off your feet. Practice electrical safety by avoiding the basement if water covers the electrical outlets. Stay informed with radio, tv, and evacuation orders. After a flood, avoid flood waters if you can along with disaster areas. This may hinder rescue efforts. Contact your loved ones, ensure water is safe to drink, and heed road closed signs.