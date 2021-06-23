Full Strawberry Moon will be visible Thursday

(WFRV) – June’s full ‘Strawberry Moon’ is set to rise on Thursday. This will be the first full moon of astronomical summer. It will also be considered a supermoon to some, given its similar distance from earth to the supermoons in April and May.

What time to look for the moon in Green Bay?

Peak illumination will be at 1:40 p.m., however, the moon will not be visible until moonrise. In Green Bay, the full moon will rise at 9:07 p.m. Thursday night out of the southeast and set Friday morning at 5:42 a.m. out of the southwest. 

The name ‘Strawberry Moon’ does not have to do with the color of the moon. A few Native American tribes used the name to signify the June strawberries that are ready to be picked at this time of year. 

June’s full moon also goes by ‘Berries Ripen Moon’, ‘Blooming Moon’, ‘Green Corn Moon’, ‘Hatching Moon’, and ‘Egg Laying Moon’. 

Hatching and Egg Laying Moon refer to the animals that have many babies during this time. 

The next full moon will be the ‘Buck Moon’ that comes on July 23. Check the latest forecast for tomorrow’s full ‘Strawberry Moon’ in the link below:

