When many people across Wisconsin think about Halloween weather, sunshine and 60s don’t typically come to mind. This Halloween however is exactly the type of weather all the kids and parents taking part in Trick-or-Treat get to enjoy!

The warmest temperatures on Halloween for many areas across northeast Wisconsin are in the 70s and even a few 80s set back in the 1950’s. The Halloween of 1960 was a rainy one where over an inch of rainfall was reported for Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. And yes, while not common, we do at times receive snow on the last day of October. In fact, 2019 was the snowiest Halloween for the three largest cities in the WFRV viewing area with 1-3″ of snowfall being reported.

Since records began in 1886 in Green Bay, only twice has 1″ of snow or more fallen on Halloween.

Looking ahead to November

The forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows much of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest shows equal chances for above or below normal temperatures for November. Areas across the southwest and parts of the northeast are favored for above normal temperatures.

In terms of precipitation, most of the northern states have equal chances for above or below normal amounts. Much of the south is favored to be drier than normal with the Pacific northwest potentially receiving above normal precipitation for the month.

The average high in Green Bay on November 1st is 50° and cools to 37° at the end of the month. The average low temperature drops from 34° on November 1st to 23° on November 30th. The average temperature for the entire month is 36.2°.

November is a fairly dry month with Green Bay only averaging 1.98″ of precipitation. This is a month where snow becomes a little more common with 3.1″ of snow being measured on average.

Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 5 for weather updates and be sure to download the Storm Team 5 weather app!