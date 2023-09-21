GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers play their first home game of the 2023 NFL Season when the New Orleans Saints come to town on Sunday. This got me thinking… what is the Packers home opener record and what weather conditions has the green and gold favored?

Let’s take a deep dive into Packers history, shall we? Packers played their first game in 1919 at Hagemeister Park, where they played the Menominee North End A.C. and won a staggering 53-0!

What were the weather conditions like on that day in the middle of September… 73 degrees and no rain. Since then, the Packers have opened up the season all throughout September even early October, playing in various weather conditions including temperatures in the 40s to 80s and rain (no snow bowl home openers).

But how have they fared you ask, I would say, pretty well! The Packers own a 61-39-4 record on the home opener, but let’s take it a step further and break it down by kickoff temperature. With temperatures at game time of 40-49°, the Packers are 3-2. The majority of games are when the kickoff temperatures are between 60 and 79°. Even more specifically, they have a better record in temperatures between 70-79° at 21-13-2.

Now let’s add some rain to the mix and see how the team played during those conditions. The Packers have played a majority of their home openers in dry conditions, but when there was rain occurring during the game, the green and gold were 9-5.

Once the data was accumulated and analyzed, curiosity set in… what are the warmest and coldest home openers the Packers have played in? Turns out both occurred during the 1940s, as the warmest home opener occurred week 1 of the 1948 season at 89° and the coldest home opener was 43° in 1942.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Packers are riding a 10-season home opener win streak beginning in 2013. The forecast is calling for a kickoff temperature of around 70 degrees with a spotty shower possible.