How common are “perfect weather days” in Northeast Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Whether it is blazing hot outside or freezing cold….summertime sunshine or stormy clouds….wind driven rain or blinding snow… we all have different takes on our preference in weather.

On-air we often reference days in the forecast that may be “perfect”. With that in mind, coming up with standards for a “perfect weather day” is difficult. However, we have to start somewhere with standards that are completely subjective. We used NOAA’s local climatological dataset to help narrow it down.

Here is my take on what a “perfect weather day” is. You must have a high temperature of 70 to 80 degrees. Average dew points for the day must be under 55 degrees.

Cloud cover must be clear, few, or scattered for more than 75% of the daylight hours. Average wind speed must be under 10 mph on the day. And of course, no precipitation should be recorded within the day.

In the last 5 full completed years on record, we have had 59 occurrences of “perfect weather days” in Northeast Wisconsin.

Per year Northeast Wisconsin averages about 12 days of these conditions. That’s not much considering a normal year is 365 days. Now let’s break this data down month by month in the past 5 years. June saw the most “perfect weather days” at 12, September had the second most. 2019 had the year with most days at 15.

The earliest “perfect weather day” was April 16 in 2016 and the latest in the year was November 8 in 2020. In the first week of September in 2021, we recorded two “perfect weather days”.