(WFRV) – A much talked about subject for the Great Lakes during fall, winter, and spring is lake effect snow. It plays a massive role in some of the local climates along these lakes. Late Wednesday night into early Thursday, lake effect snow is possible in Northeast Wisconsin. What factors play a role for us to see Lake effect snow?

In order for lake effect snow to occur along our lakeshore in our area, we need cold air to set up aloft, and most importantly a northeast wind. In the early morning hours tonight, temperatures at 5,000 feet will be near 0 degrees. Lake Michigan’s water temperature stands near 36 degrees. Winds will not be that strong but they will be out of the northeast resulting in a few light snow bands.

That cold air over the warm lake causes instability. Usually over a 23-degree difference between the lake temperatures and 5,000 feet above us, gives us this chance. Snow then will form downwind of the northeast wind direction. Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan counties are typically spots affected in our viewing area.

Our friends up in the UP of Michigan, and parts of northern Wisconsin often see significant amounts of lake effect snow from fall all the way to spring thanks to Lake Superior. In these locations, a north, northwest, or northeast wind can produce lake effect snow with other ingredients in place.

Marquette averages over 190 inches of snow annually, with most of that amount coming from lake effect snow and lake enhancement snow.

On Thursday, more snow will move in later in the day from a low-pressure system to our south. Follow along with the forecast here.