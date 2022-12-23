Spraying the tree with water before applying spray snow is essential to ensure the artificial snow sticks properly to the foliage of the Christmas tree.

(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!

While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having a white Christmas might not happen nearly as often as you might imagine.

By definition, to have a white Christmas, a location needs to measure a snow depth of at least 1″. Let’s take a look back and see how often communities across our area reach that threshold.

Green Bay Appleton Manitowoc Antigo Snow depth records start date 1893 1901 1898 1935 % of Christmas days with at least 1″ of snow 69% 73% 62% 83% Greatest snow depth on Christmas Day 18″ in 1985 17″ in 2008 18″ in 1951 17″ in 1983 Average snow depth on Christmas Day 3.3″ 3.8″ 3.0″ 5.6″ Most recent white Christmas 5″ in 2017 1″ in 2019 3″ in 2017 2″ in 2021

This will more than likely be Green Bay’s and Manitowoc’s first white Christmas in five years. While it will be Appleton’s first since it just barely reached the threshold for a white Christmas back in 2019.

Some may find it surprising that parts of northeast Wisconsin only have a white Christmas around 70% of the time.