(WFRV) – Snow totals are in from the last 2 days. Notably, areas along the lakeshore checking in with higher snow amounts. This is largely a result of two factors. The first was the lake effect snow that started early Thursday and remained through the afternoon.

Secondly, a wave of light snow along a low pressure that passed well to our south was enhanced by Lake Michigan Thursday night into early Friday. This drove the snow totals quickly last night for some of our lakeshore communities. Manitowoc is checking in with the largest total at 11″. Generally totals in the Valley, were in the 1-2″ range.