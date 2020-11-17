How to create elephant toothpaste

(WFRV) – Hydrogen peroxide – it does anything from treating minor scrapes and bruises to being a common ingredient in mouth rinses.

But did you know it can also be used in a chemical reaction with yeast?

Do it yourself experiment

In this experiment, you’ll need a clean bottle, hydrogen peroxide (3% hydrogen peroxide as active ingredient), a tablespoon of dry yeast, three tablespoons of warm water, liquid dish soap, food coloring, and a surface to catch the reaction.

Steps

Pour about a half cup of hydrogen peroxide into your bottle Add about 10 drops of your food coloring of choice into the bottle Add a spoonful of dish soap into the bottle and swish for around 30 seconds In a separate smaller cup, mix three tablespoons of warm water and one tablespoon of yeast Pour the yeast and water mixture into the bottle Watch the reaction





Safe to touch the foam



Different sized openings at the top of the bottle will effect how the reaction appears.

This reaction is called an elephant toothpaste reaction. Yeast is the catalyst in the reaction that breaks apart the oxygen from the hydrogen peroxide. The rapid nature of the reaction created lots of foamy oxygen bubbles. The experiment is exothermic, meaning it released heat with the foam in the reaction.

The foam can be touched safely with the 3% hydrogen peroxide. A higher percent of hydrogen peroxide generally means, “don’t touch the foam”. Despite this, a higher percentage, such as 10%, of hydrogen peroxide will yield a much more foamy chemical reaction.