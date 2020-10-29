How to make a pumpkin puke: Science Course with Ryan Morse

(WFRV) – Halloween is right around the corner and it is the perfect time to get creative especially when it comes to jack-o-lanterns.

Do it Yourself Pumpkin Experiment:

All you will need for this experiment is a carved pumpkin, food coloring of your choice, baking soda, vinegar, dish soap and a container to catch the fizz.

Steps

Carve your pumpkin! Make sure you leave some space at the bottom of the pumpkin. Put about 1/4 cup of baking soda into the pumpkin. Add a small amount of dish soap if you want a foamier eruption Put food coloring in the pumpkin, and food coloring in the vinegar before mixing it. Add vinegar Watch the pumpkin erupt and foam!



After the experiment



My attempt to replicate the emoji

How does it work?

Vinegar reacts with the baking soda in what is known as an acid-base reaction. The vinegar acts as an acid and the baking soda is the base. In this chemical reaction, carbon dioxide is released in the form of bubbles. The purpose of the dish soap is to collect the gas and release even more bubbles in the reaction.

This experiment can be done with a variety of food colors and jack-o-lantern faces to create a different looking decoration for Halloween.

