How well do the Packers perform in the cold? What type of weather impacts football the most?

(WFRV) Rodgers. Brady…and the Frozen Tundra. This Sunday the Packers take on the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field for the opportunity to return to the Super Bowl.

Typically, fans would be rooting for harsh weather conditions here in Green Bay, but do those conditions give the Packers a huge advantage. What type of weather impacts football the most? How well do the Packers perform in the cold?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers points to the air against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 27: Snow falls during warmups between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 12: Kicker Josh Brown #3 of the Seattle Seahawks kicks and makes a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC divisional playoff game on January 12, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 20: Quarterback Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after throwing a 90 yard touchdown reception against the New York Giants during the NFC championship game on January 20, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Overall in games under freezing since 1970 the Packers have a winning percentage of about 63 with a record of 90-49-3. The Packers have been 12-5 in home playoff games since the 1970 merger (does not include Ice Bowl) with temperatures under 32 degrees.

However, since 2001, Green Bay is 6-5 in home playoff games. The 49ers and Falcons were among two of those losses, both regarded as warm-weather teams.

Surprisingly, in extreme cold, where temperatures are under 5 degrees, the Packers are 3-9 since 1970.

This is our full interview with Co-Creator and Meteorologist for Fantasy Football Weather Guys, Sean Bratton: Check them out on twitter @FFWeatherGuys

Stats on how weather impacts football from Fantasy Weather Guys

Conditions need to be place for 2-3 quarters and must be extreme. For example, must be heavier amounts of rain and winds gusting over 25 mph.

Sunday’s forecast will likely be the coldest temperatures Tampa Bay has faced all year. Tampa Bay is 0-8 at Lambeau when temperatures are below freezing.