How well do the Packers perform in the cold? What type of weather impacts football the most?

(WFRV) Rodgers. Brady…and the Frozen Tundra. This Sunday the Packers take on the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field for the opportunity to return to the Super Bowl.
Typically, fans would be rooting for harsh weather conditions here in Green Bay, but do those conditions give the Packers a huge advantage. What type of weather impacts football the most? How well do the Packers perform in the cold?
Overall in games under freezing since 1970 the Packers have a winning percentage of about 63 with a record of 90-49-3. The Packers have been 12-5 in home playoff games since the 1970 merger (does not include Ice Bowl) with temperatures under 32 degrees.
However, since 2001, Green Bay is 6-5 in home playoff games. The 49ers and Falcons were among two of those losses, both regarded as warm-weather teams.
Surprisingly, in extreme cold, where temperatures are under 5 degrees, the Packers are 3-9 since 1970.
This is our full interview with Co-Creator and Meteorologist for Fantasy Football Weather Guys, Sean Bratton: Check them out on twitter @FFWeatherGuys
Stats on how weather impacts football from Fantasy Weather Guys
Sunday’s forecast will likely be the coldest temperatures Tampa Bay has faced all year. Tampa Bay is 0-8 at Lambeau when temperatures are below freezing.